An electrician has become the sole landlord and 'king' of a tiny island off the coast of Cumbria.

Aaron Sanderson, 33, beat hundreds of applicants to become the landlord of the Ship Inn on Piel Island.

As well as taking on a 10-year lease of the pub and maintaining the 26-acre inlet, Mr Sanderson has been given the 170-year-old title of "King of Piel Island."

Footage shows Mr Sanderson having beer poured over his head in a "coronation."

“I never thought I’d be king of an island.. it’s like your own little slice of heaven," Mr Sanderson said.

