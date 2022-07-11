Hero passerby saves abandoned kitten after finding it dumped in plastic bag

A hero passerby saved a kitten that was left to die after being dumped on the side of the road inside a plastic bag.

Tharinee Wisai noticed the white plastic wriggling next to a rubbish bin in Buriram province, northeast Thailand on 6 July.

Upon opening the bag, she found a wary ginger tabby kitten struggling to breathe and decided to take the feline home to live with her other pets.

“I wonder who could be so cruel to do this to a kitten. I’m relieved that we saw the cat before it was too late,” Wisai said.

