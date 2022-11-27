Constituent claims Kwasi Kwarteng ‘stole’ his pint and didn’t say sorry

A constituent of Kwasi Kwarteng has claimed that the former chancellor once 'stole his pint' and failed to say sorry.

In a TikTok trend where users detail their 'celebrity nemesis', @stanrev96 recalls the time around 'four or five years ago' he ended up stood next to Kwarteng in a pub.

"I'm reaching in my pocket to get my wallet out to pay and he just leans across me and takes the pint", he says of the incident.

When he confronted Kwarteng he reportedly responded: "I think you'll find that's my pint".

