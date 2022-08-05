Kylie Jenner responds to accusation of unsanitary protocols in cosmetics 'lab'

Kylie Jenner has responded an accusation of carrying out unsanitary protocols after she was pictured without personal protective equipment in a “lab” for her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics.

The reality star shared images and footage on her Instagram from the “lab”, where she was pictured without gloves or a hair net, prompting makeup artist Kevin James Bennett to call her out.

“Kylie is gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics,” Bennett said.

Jenner responded and said: “This picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility...I would never bypass sanitary protocols.”

