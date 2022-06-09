Lego launches 3,756-piece gravity-powered rollercoaster featuring two loops

Lego has revealed a brand new 3,756-piece gravity-powered buildable rollercoaster, set for release on 5 July.

This is not the company’s first rodeo in the world of coasters, in fact, it has created 10 thrilling rides so far.

But, the latest design is its tallest one yet and features not one, but two loops.

The new model boasts also boasts an array of other impressive and fun features and details, including a height chart, control panel and a magnetic launch system.

Fans can buy the Lego loop coaster next month for £344.99.

