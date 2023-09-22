‘Pile of logs’ set up as children’s play area for £600,000 housing development

A pile of nine logs has been set up as a children’s play area for a new-build housing development in Leicestershire where houses were sold for £600,000.

The logs and a single bench form a fenced-off play area at Ashton Rise estate near Market Harborough.

John Lewis, 51, who filmed footage of the area on 17 September, said developers Linden Homes should be “ashamed.”

A Linden Homes spokesperson said: “There is a main play area at the development with a wide range of equipment.

“The toddler log stack and open space... is in a different part of the development to complement the main area... and is designed for younger children.