Len Goodman knew what he’d say on his way to ‘heaven’, says friend Gyles Brandreth

Len Goodman knew exactly what he would say when he got to ‘heaven,’ Gyles Brandreth has said in a tribute to the former Strictly Come Dancing judge.

The legendary ballroom dancer died on Saturday (22 April) aged 78 following a diagnosis of bone cancer.

The broadcaster recalled how, on a trip to Broadstairs, Goodman revealed exactly what he would say to St Peter in his famous Strictly voice.

"He was a funny man, a delightful man. An old-style showman," Brandreth told This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

