Susanna Reid comforts mother of missing X Factor star Levi Davis on GMB

Susanna Reid comforted the mother of missing X Factor star Levi Davis during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

The former Bath rugby player has been missing since 29 October when he disappeared during a visit to Barcelona.

She said that as she said goodbye to her son, she felt a message from "powers above," to hug him as it could be her last chance.

Julie Davis then broke down in tears, prompting Susanna Reid to reach over to her to hold her hand and offer some words of comfort.

