Little girl's adorable reaction to seeing favourite singer Lewis Capaldi

A young Lewis Capaldi fan had an adorable reaction to seeing her favourite musician take to the stage in Glasgow.

Footage shows Izzie squealing in delight as the Someone You Loved singer began his sold-out show at the OVO Hydro.

“Seeing your absolute favourite, Lewis Capaldi, is just too much,” Izzie’s mother Claire said.

“I wish my friends and loved ones got this excited when I walked into a room,” Capaldi tweeted in response to the clip.

