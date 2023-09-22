Months-old lion cub taken to safety after being found wandering road alone

A months-old lion cub was taken to a zoo in northern Serbia on Thursday (21 September) after it was found wandering on a local road.

The female cub was found on the outskirts of Subotica, a town near the border with Hungary, malnourished and weak.

Local media said that a Subotica resident spotted the cub on the road and called the police, who then took it to the zoo.

Reports also said that the cub was friendly and wasn’t afraid of people.

A police officer and local residents could be seen in other videos and photos caressing the cub.