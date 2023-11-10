Independent TV
Lizards huddle together on homeowner’s window to ‘shelter from cold’ in Florida
A homeowner has shared footage of a group of lizards huddling together to “shelter from the cold” in Florida.
The homeowner captured the four lizards and a tree frog seeking shelter behind the window shutters of their home.
The footage also captures the homeowner’s dog watching the reptiles.
As lizards are cold-blooded, they spend the winter months hibernating.
Lizards maintain their body heat using their surroundings. As a result, the weather makes it difficult for them to survive the winter. They often hibernate inside a rotting log or under deep crevices in rock.
