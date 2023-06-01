Loose llama causes chaos on Lancashire motorway

A runaway llama caused chaos on a motorway in Lancashire on Wednesday, 31 May.

Sue Brewer captured footage of the creature after it ran onto the M55 motorway at junction three near Wesham.

BBC journalist Molly Brewer, who posted a clip of the encounter on Twitter, said: “That’s my mum thinking she’s Dr Dolittle tutting at it so it comes to her.”

National Highways officials were called to the scene and helped the animal to safety with Lancashire Police.

Officers said they were alerted to the incident “but it was all dealt with by the time we arrived.”