Brewdog has opened what it claims to be London's "biggest bar" next to Waterloo train station.

Spanning 26,000ft over two floors, the bar has a bowling alley, speakeasy-style cocktail bar, coffee shop, and podcast studio among a variety of other facilities.

"London has supported us since the very beginning, so whether you live in the capital, work in the city or are just visiting, get ready for the biggest BrewDog bar on earth," CEO James Watt said.

