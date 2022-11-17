Mile-long scarf wrapped around Royal Albert Hall for dementia awareness

A huge scarf was wrapped around the entire circumference of the Royal Albert Hall in London last month, in support of a dementia charity.

The Lewy Body Society appealed for people from across the country to knit their own scarf to make up the mile-long garment, which was proudly displayed around the iconic London landmark.

Named “#AScarfForLewy”, the project shows support for those living with Lewy body dementia, raising awareness of an often misdiagnosed condition.

More than 100 volunteers attended to wrap the colourful scarf around the Royal Albert Hall.

