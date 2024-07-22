Tourist collapses after King’s Guard horse bites her during photo attempt

A King’s Guard horse bit a tourist who then collapsed to the floor with a visible injury on her arm, footage posted to YouTube on Sunday, 21 July shows.

A video taken by Buska in the Park shows a woman approaching the soldier outside the Household Cavalry Museum in London to pose for a photograph.

The animal attempted to nip several tourists before eventually biting a woman dressed in a cap, who later collapsed to the ground after being injured.

A warning sign is visible next to the guard, instructing the public to be aware that horses may kick or bite and not to touch the reins.