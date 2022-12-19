Dachshund through the snow: Sausage dogs meet for annual festive walk in Hyde Park

Dachshunds dazzled in Christmas jumpers at the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk in London on Sunday, 18 December.

The sausage dogs donned their festive finery as they trotted through the park in the wintry weather.

Owners and their dogs meet once a month for the events, organised by Winston the mini dachshund and his owner.

The walks have previously taken on a Halloween theme, where sausage dogs have gathered in their spookiest outfits.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.