Queen Consort visits Field of Remembrance ahead of Armistice Day

The Queen Consort has paid a visit to Westminster’s Field of Remembrance ahead of Armistice Day.

This video shows Camilla at the 94th ceremony, placing down a cross in tribute to those who have lost their lives in war.

Her Majesty attended the event to meet with veterans ahead of Friday, 11 November.

She is also the patron of The Poppy Factory, an organisation which supports veterans with health conditions get back into employment.

Armistice Day is a day of remembrance held every year to mark the armistice signed to end fighting in World War I.

