Pygmy goats tour London Zoo as part of unique fundraising challenge

London Zoo’s pygmy goats will take on Whipsnade Zoo’s golden Guernsey goats as part of ZSL’s new Around the World in 30 Days challenge – putting their best hooves forward to encourage potential fundraisers to sign up to the month-long event.

The challenge will see participants - including goat herds from both zoo locations - walk 40,075km over the next 30 days, equal to the circumference of the globe.

Each herd will aim to tot up the most trots around each zoo on their daily walks.

Other challenge participants will be able to clock their distance on ZSL’s global tracker.