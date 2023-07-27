Critically-endangered Sumatran tiger cubs enjoy playtime on swing at London zoo

Critically-endangered Sumatran tiger cubs Zac and Crispin have been enjoying testing out a new swing at London Zoo.

The custom-made kit, strong enough to withstand the sharpest of teeth and claws, has been set up by zookeepers for the stripy siblings to practice their balancing and jumping skills.

Tiger keeper Tara Humphrey said: “We’re always thinking of new ways to encourage the tigers to use all their natural skills, so we also left a scattering of toys and a stimulating scent trail of their favourite nutmeg and cinnamon to lead them across Tiger Territory towards their new swing-set.”