Lorraine Kelly opened up on her personal life as she responded to a viral social media account that tracks her absences from her TV show.

Recent months have seen the presenter, 64, take more regular breaks from ITV and in response, a satirical account on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the handle @LorraineKWatch has been tracking her.

After initially suggesting that she found the account “hilarious”, Kelly noted that she’d been taking time off more regularly to spend time with her elderly, unwell mother.

“You should never comment on things like that if you don’t know what’s really going on in people’s lives,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Friday 16 February.