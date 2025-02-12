Former Love Island contestant Jack Fincham opened up about how he spent almost £1m on gambling, drugs, and alcohol.

The 32-year-old won the ITV2 dating show with former girlfriend Dani Dyer.

He has recently made headlines after he was bailed from six weeks of jail after pleading guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog, with one of the incidents causing injury.

Fincham — who says he has been sober since Christmas Day — recalled on This Morning how addiction has been an “ongoing issue” for him since he was 18.