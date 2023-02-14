Valentine’s Day certainly exceeded all expectations for one loved-up couple, who got engaged live on ITV’s This Morning show.

In footage broadcast from a “secret location,” Dan got down on one knee to propose to his partner Ellen.

As he popped the question, a number of people standing behind Ellen revealed the words: “Will you marry me?”

This Morning hosts Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson were quick to congratulate the pair.

“Oh my goodness, I’m so shocked,” a teary Ellen said after the special moment.

