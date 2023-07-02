Rampaging monitor lizard wreaks havoc in shoe shop

Surveillance footage shows the moment chaos ensued as a huge monitor lizard entered a shoe shop in Malaysia.

The massive reptile went on a rampage as terrified staff scrambled for cover.

It caused havoc by knocking down high heels from the shelves while hissing.

Footage shows the moment a brave bystander decided to grab the monitor lizard by its tail to remove the reptile from the premises.

Monitor lizards in southeast Asia have been known to grow to almost 3 metres in length.