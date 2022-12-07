Martin Lewis reveals how to make the most of your heating

Martin Lewis has explained how we can make the most out of our heating - and busts some myths in the process.

The MoneySavingExpert founder gave his thoughts on the argument sparking “lots of debate” that keeping your heating on all day is more cost-effective.

“You have your heating on when you need it, and turn it off when you don’t need it,” he urged.

He clarified that the advice to the contrary is “false,” other than in rare cases where condensation is an issue for the house.

In this clip, he explains the exception to the rule.

