Martin Lewis shares urgent trick to save you cash

Martin Lewis has shared an urgent trick you can use to save you cash.

Drivers of electric vehicles could save themselves up to £200 a year, but need to act fast.

The financial guru explained more on his Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday (18 March).

He said: “If you have an electric vehicle, you will start to pay duty on it, typically £200 a year, from April 1.

“But go onto gov.uk and re-tax it now while it is free, this will last another year.

“You can do that even if you have taxed it recently.”