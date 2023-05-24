Martin Lewis shares simple tip to secure best mortgage rate

Martin Lewis has explained why homeowners can benefit from choosing a fixed-rate mortgage for their property.

Speaking on This Morning, the MoneySavingExpert founder revealed that fixed rates have “actually got cheaper over the last few months... even though the UK base rate has gone up.”

“Compared to where we were, now is a slightly cheaper time to fix than it would have been six or eight months ago,” Lewis added, urging buyers to capitalise on the less expensive rates.

