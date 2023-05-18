Around 5.7 million households are missing out on help with their water bills, Martin Lewis has revealed.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the MoneySavingExpert founder explained that people on lower incomes may be able to reduce their bills through social tariffs, but only a fifth of eligible people are claiming the help.

It could save these households an average of £160 a year, he added.

Mr Lewis also urged viewers to use an online calculator to see if they are eligible for any additional benefits.

