Elizabeth Olsen has recalled suffering “daily” panic attacks at the age of 21, believing she could “drop dead” at any moment.

The Hollywood star was living in Manhatten, New York, when she suffered the attacks “on the hour every hour” during early adulthood.

“I used to live on 13th Street between Sixth and Seventh. I was crossing Sixth Avenue at 14th Street, and I realised I couldn’t cross the street,” Olsen explained.

“I stood up against the wall, and I just thought I was going to drop dead at any moment.”

