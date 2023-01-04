Rishi Sunak ‘asking for a smack in the chops’ over maths plan, Richard Madeley says

Richard Madeley has suggested Rishi Sunak is “asking for a smack in the chops” over his new maths initiative.

It’s believed the prime minister will focus on ensuring all pupils in England study the subject in some form until the age of 18 as he outlines his plan for the year on Wednesday.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Madeley hit out at Mr Sunak for his apparent failure to prioritise the NHS, the cost of living crisis and rail strikes.

“‘He’s asking for a smack in the chops, isn’t he?” Madeley asked.

“Politically speaking.”

