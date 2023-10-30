Sarah Ferguson has praised the “brilliant” Matthew Perry in a tribute to the actor, who died at the age of 54 on Saturday, 28 October.

On Sunday, the Duchess of York posted photos of herself with the cast members of the hit 90s sitcom in which she had a cameo.

In 1998, Ferguson appeared in the season 4 episode “The One with Ross’s Wedding” which was set in London.

“It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew... you have given so much joy and laughter to so many,” Ferguson said.