McDonald’s unveils Love Actually-inspired Christmas advert

McDonald’s has released its 2023 Christmas advert, taking inspiration from the festive film classic Love Actually.

The Fancy a McDonald’s clip, set to Van Halen’s smash hit Jump, has many similar heartwarming moments to Richard Curtis’s blockbuster film.

A man is seen in the advert holding up a sign asking “Fancy a McDonald’s” as Christmas lights glitter in the background, in scenes similar to Andrew Lincoln’s character in the 2003 film.

The advert is set to premiere on ITV during The Voice this Saturday (11 November).