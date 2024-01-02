Runaway pig captured by police after going ‘hog wild’ outside Ohio McDonald’s

A runaway pig was captured by police outside a McDonald’s in Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol shared the amusing footage - which unfolded in Enon, just outside Springfield - on their social media accounts.

“There was a bit of oinking around in Springfield this week after a pig got loose and went hog wild,” they wrote of the incident last week (29 December).

“Fortunately, Springfield Post troopers were able to assist the owner and get the insu-boar-dinate pig into custody.”

The animal was safely returned home after its escapade.