Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

This week on Millennial Love, we’re joined by author Louise O’Neill to discuss her latest novel, Idol.

Idol is about Samantha, a hugely successful wellness influencer who, determined to speak her truth, writes an essay about a sexual experience she had as a teenager with her then best friend, Lisa. But it backfires when Lisa gets back in touch and says that her memory of the night is far darker than Samantha’s.

We chat with Louise about the Me Too movement, whether one person’s “truth” negates the other’s, and how wealth, power, and race play into who we choose to believe.

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.