Meghan recalls being ‘triggered’ by stranger’s kind comment on Canada flight

The Duchess of Sussex has recalled a comment made by a crew member on a flight as she and Prince Harry left the UK.

Meghan spoke of how she was flying back to Canada after her final royal appearance when a stranger thanked her for her service.

“He knelt next to my seat, he took his hat off. I remember looking at him, and he goes: ‘We appreciate everything you did for our country,’” she explained in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, adding the experience was “triggering”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.