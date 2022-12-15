Harry and Meghan complain about their ‘small’ grace-and-favour cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to complain about their "small" grace-and-favour home on the grounds of Kensington Palace in Netflix's Harry & Meghan.

"I don’t think anyone could believe what our life was actually like behind the scenes," Meghan said, recalling how Harry "just hit his head constantly" on the low ceilings.

Harry remarked: "I don’t know who lived there before but they must have been very short," before revealing that Oprah Winfrey was surprised by their living situation when she "came over for tea."

