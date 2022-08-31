Australian morning show host says Meghan Markle is ‘full of it’ and a ‘t*****’

Australian morning show host Natalie Barr called Meghan Markle a “t*****,” live on air.

Referring to the Duchess of Sussex’s recent sit-down with The Cut, Barr said: “I think in Australia we’d say she’s just full of it. She’s a t*****. She’s a total t*****.”

In her interview, Meghan Markle discussed how tabloid newspapers impacted her family life, in particular her relationship with her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

“I couldn’t even stomach getting through the whole article,” Barr said of the piece.

