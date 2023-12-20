The Duchess of Sussex features as a background extra in a new Instagram advert for coffee company Clever Blends.

Megan, who holds a share in the company, is seen as an intern stacking boxes, making hot drinks, and working on a computer.

Clevr Blends posted the video on Instagram on Tuesday (19 December) with the caption: “Damn, you’re keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements.

“So grateful for the immense love and support this year—thanks for helping us keep the latte-loving dream alive, and thriving!”