An Australian comedian and radio host has claimed security threatened to “arrest” him when he tried to leave an event hosted by the Duchess of Sussex when she was still a senior member of the royal family.

Joel Creasey recalled how, a number of years ago, Meghan was late to a morning tea for youth leaders.

“I went along and she was five hours late,” the comedian said.

“I said, ‘Can I leave? I don’t care about her that much,’ and security said, ‘No, you can’t leave. We’ll arrest you.’”

