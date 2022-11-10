Meghan Markle says using the word ‘b****’ gives her ‘hives’

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed using the word “b****” makes her so uncomfortable that it gives her hives.

Meghan examined the term in the newest episode of her Archetypes podcast, suggesting the insult is used to describe women who are “difficult”.

“For a person who hates the word so much, this is giving me hives,” she said, during the discussion with her guest Robin Thede.

“What these people are implying when they use that very charged word, is that this woman, ‘Oh she’s difficult.’”

