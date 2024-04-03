The Duchess of Sussex read to children at a hospital in Los Angeles in her first public appearance since the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis was disclosed.

Meghan, 42, who lives in the state with Prince Harry and their children, had youngsters “laughing and singing” as she got into character “with every page she read,” a statement from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles read.

The duchess visited the hospital on 21 March to lead a “Literally Healing” session.

It comes after Harry and Meghan issued a short statement of support to Kate, wishing her “health and healing”.