LBC caller says Meghan Markle is ‘vindictive’ because she reminds him of his exes

An LBC caller told James O’Brien that he believes Meghan Markle is “vindictive” because she puts him in mind of his ex-girlfriends.

The radio host appeared to be bemused by the caller’s remarks about the Duchess of Sussex, asking him what he was basing the criticism on.

“I’ve been out with women like that myself,” he said, before a sceptical James interjected by asking: “you’ve gone out with women like Megan Markle?”

Richard then proceeded to say that he knows the “high maintenance types.”

