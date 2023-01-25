Microsoft outage: Teams, Outlook and Xbox Live down for thousands of users

Microsoft services including Outlook, Teams and Xbox Live are down for many users in a major outage.

The problems also hit Microsoft Azure, its cloud computing platform, which means the technical issues could be felt on other websites and servers.

Microsoft’s “Service Health Status” page acknowledged the issues, confirming “service degradation” on the 365 Admin Center.

“Users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” the error message read.

Reports of impacted services included Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

