Moment deer smashes through glass window of butcher’s shop caught on CCTV

CCTV footage captures the moment a deer smashes through a window pane of a butcher’s shop front door.

The poor animal appeared trapped inside the business for a few moments, running into walls and knocking over a plant before eventually managing to make its way back outside.

Melissa Evans, who owns She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, Minnesota, confirmed that “other than a smashed door, a hole in the wall and a few broken plants, everything else came out unscathed”.

“I am thankful because it could have been so much worse,” she added.

