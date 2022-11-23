Orphan born with no lower limbs and one arm shows how he works out at gym

An orphan born with no lower limbs and one arm refuses to let his disability hold him back, and has shared his gym routine with the world.

Tim Mason, 25, is able to live fully independently and loves to walk his dog, cook, dance and work out.

Born in Moscow, Russia, he was put in an orphanage before being adopted by a woman from the US.

Now living in Hartford, Connecticut, Tim wants to show others that his disability doesn’t hold him back, sharing his impressive workout that includes using weights and the treadmill.

