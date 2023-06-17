A man with a degenerative neurological condition is celebrating reaching the top of Mount Snowdon to raise awareness.

Ben Spencer has a form of Ataxia, which has slowly caused his speech, balance, and mobility to become worse, and he now uses a wheelchair.

“I ended up having to crawl up the last lot of steps just to get to the top”, the 49-year-old from Epping Forest, told PA.

“There was an Ordnance Survey marker at the top, so I sort of pulled myself up that and clung onto it for dear life.”

He has so far raised over £5,000.