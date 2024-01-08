Mouse filmed secretly tidying man’s shed every night for months

This incredible footage shows a tiny mouse tidying up a man’s garden shed after he set up a camera when he noticed items were mysteriously moving around.

Retired postman Rodney Holbrook could not believe his eyes when he spotted the rodent moving items left behind from a DIY task around the shed, and clearing them neatly into a box.

The 75-year-old now says that he never bothers to tidy up as he knows the mouse will sort it out.

Mr Holbrook, from Wales, said: "It really was amazing to see the footage, some of the things that it tidies away are really unusual, I think he would tidy my wife away if I left her in there!”