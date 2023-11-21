YouTuber MrBeast breaks down in tears as he is buried alive for seven days

YouTube star MrBeast was buried alive for a week in his latest stunt.

The video, which already has over 65 million views since being uploaded to his channel on Sunday, caused him “mental agony.”

“Please don’t try this at home,” MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, warned his 212 million subscribers in the caption.

He was reduced to tears multiple times during his voluntary entombment and also cried when he was released from the casket.

Aside from the mental agony, MrBeast completed his challenge unscathed and shattered the previous record he set in 2021 after being buried alive for 50 hours.