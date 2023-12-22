Mrs Hinch thanks fans for kindness after opening up on autism diagnosis

Mrs Hinch thanked her followers for their messages after she announced that she and her son have been diagnosed with autism.

The influencer, whose real name is Sophie Hinchcliffe, shared a clip of her son helping her with makeup, overlaid with text describing how she was “lost for words” at the response.

In a post on Instagram, Hinchcliffe, 33, said that she and Ronnie, three, have had confirmation of their autism for a while.

“We have hard days but we also have lots of magical days... Because of [Ronnie] everything finally made sense to me after 33 years,” Hinchcliffe added.