Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music scene

From dance music mega fests and stadium-rocking concerts to the vibrant independent scene, music in Saudi is thriving.

Here travel influencer Sabina Trojanova talks to key members of Jeddah’s music community, from Wall of Sound producer Ahmed Shawly to synthpop duo Fulana, about how young people in Saudi are sharing their experiences, emotions and opinions through music, and checks out local it-venue Music Space, to watch them perform.

