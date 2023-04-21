UAE astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi sends Eid greeting from space

Emirati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi has sent Eid al-Fitr greetings from space alongside his mascot for the United Arab Emirates’ space mission, a colourful stuffed toy named Suhail.

Sharing a video from the International Space Station, he wished his followers, family and the UAE a blessed Eid.

“Today, I’ll be celebrating Eid with my trusty companion Suhail,” AlNeyadi wrote.

“On this blessed occasion I send my warmest greetings to my family, friends, and everyone back on Earth. May this special occasion bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.